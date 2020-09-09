x
Silver Alert for missing endangered man in Winston-Salem

Police are asking for the public's help finding 59-year-old Willie Edward Davis.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered man. 

59-year-old Willie Edward Davis was last seen at apartments in the 500 block of S Green Street in Winston-Salem. 

Police are not sure where he might be headed. 

Davis is described as being 5'11 and weighing around 185 pounds. He has a black afro, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants. 

Credit: Winston-Salem Police Dept.

Police say Davis suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with information on where he may be, should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

