Silver Alert for missing endangered man in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help finding a missing endangered man.

59-year-old Willie Edward Davis was last seen at apartments in the 500 block of S Green Street in Winston-Salem.

Police are not sure where he might be headed.

Davis is described as being 5'11 and weighing around 185 pounds. He has a black afro, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

Police say Davis suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.