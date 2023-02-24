Winston-Salem police arrest man in connection with Speedway gas station robbery

Winston-Salem police said they arrested 20-year-old Jesus Omar Figueroa and charged him with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem gas station, according to police.

Winston-Salem Police Department responded to an armed robbery of the Speedway on 3600 South Main Street on Jan. 14 around 2:30 a.m.

People at the business told investigators the suspect came to the store and demanded money while pointing a gun at them.

Police said people at Speedway saw the gun before they ran to safety.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify and find 20-year-old Jesus Omar Figueroa in the 2600 block of Toddler Place Drive in connection to this robbery.

He is currently behind bars at the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

