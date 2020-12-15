University officials said the gift was the largest gift ever from one donor. Officials said the gift will be invested to meet the university’s highest priorities.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University got the largest gift ever in the university’s 128-year history Tuesday: $30 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

University officials said the gift was the largest gift from one donor. Officials said the gift will be invested to meet the university’s highest priorities.

“This gift will immediately change lives,” said WSSU Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson. “Words cannot express our most sincere appreciation to Ms. Scott for choosing to invest in our university. This gift will allow us to nationally highlight our impact in the community, put our students at the forefront of academic success and leverage a whole new standard of philanthropic giving.”

According to Winston-Salem State, the university met several requirements outlined in Scott’s recent announcement of awards given nationally.

Officials said the criteria focused on organizations with strong leadership teams and results with special attention to organizations helping communities facing food insecurity, racial inequity, high poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital.

“The award speaks directly to the University’s continued commitment to elevating underrepresented communities through efforts like the Center for the Study of Economic Mobility and a strategic plan that emphasizes social justice and equity,” the university said in a press release.

The gift comes after the almost $1.7 million received from Anna Reilly and Matt Cullinan during the University’s Million Dollar Match Campaign that resulted in $3.4 million in donations to the university.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.