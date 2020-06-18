Winston-Salem State University cancels week-long homecoming celebration

Coronavirus concerns caused the event to be canceled this year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University announced Thursday its homecoming is canceled this year.

According to a tweet from the school, the cancellation is “based on guidance from public health officials, feedback from our alumni, and our overriding concern for the health and well-being of the Ram Family.”

WSSU released a statement on its website that says in part:

“The week-long celebration, originally slated for Sept. 1-19, was expected to bring more than 10,000 people to our campus to participate in nearly 40 events. The decision to cancel was made to proactively protect the health and well-being not only of our guests but also the individuals who study, live, and work on our campus. Our goal is simple: to decrease the number of situations that require the campus community (and beyond) to gather in large groups. We wanted to make this decision early enough for people to change their travel plans for September.

“We know that homecoming is a treasured part of the WSSU experience and we share your disappointment at its cancellation for this year. COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on nearly every aspect of our lives; we regret that our traditional homecoming festivities are among the casualties of this pandemic. Various offices across campus will be working to create some virtual experiences this fall; please stay tuned for updates. Depending on North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, we hope to invite our alumni and friends to an event in spring 2021. Regardless of whether we can meet in person this fall, always remember that you are a Ram for life. Although current circumstances are interrupting this year’s event, our mission to provide our students with an exceptional education does not falter. We continue to need your support to execute that mission.”