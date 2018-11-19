WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- Johnathan Gilmore, a Freshman at Winston-Salem State University has died.

View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of one of our own, Johnathan Gilmore. Please continue to keep @wssu1892, @wssu_athletics_ and this team in your prayers due to the passing of our football brother on and off the field. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathan's family during this time. #FootballisFamily #WeSeeRed #OurFootballAngel #CIAA #WSSU

A post shared by WSSU Rams Football Program (@wssuramsfootball) on Nov 18, 2018 at 5:33pm PST

Gilmore was a tight end on the Winston-Salem State University football team.

According to a post on the Winston-Salem State University football Instagram account, Gilmore died in a wreck in Fayetteville after going to see his former high school team's playoff game.

This is the second WSSU player to die this year following the death of Najee Baker, a defensive end who died after being shot at a party in Wake Forest in January.

