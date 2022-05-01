WSSU sophomore to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday

WSSU sophomore Rajah Caruth will race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday as part of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend in Concord.

CONCORD, N.C. — Winston-Salem State sophomore Rajah Caruth will be the first professional driver in a NASCAR series to represent an HBCU.

“I learned the importance of HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) at an early age. My father went to an HBCU and is currently serving as a professor at Howard University, so I’ve been exposed to a culture and support system that is like no other,” Caruth said.

He will be racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday as part of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend in Concord.

Caruth originally came to NASCAR as part of the Drive for Diversity program, according to Winston-Salem State.

He was one of a dozen applicants in 2018 ages 12-17 selected from a national pool to compete for four spots on the team.

Caruth was the only racer who came from an iRacing background and had never set foot in a racecar until he was 16.

According to the university, he is one of only three professional Black drivers in a NASCAR series.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.