WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The two biggest Triad cities have one common problem: Panhandling. Maybe you've also seen "aggressive" panhandling.

Winston-Salem Police say they're taking more steps in decreasing panhandling across the city, especially downtown. They say panhandling becomes aggressive when panhandlers don't take "no" for an answer. Others are ask for cash in places where they're not allowed.

Solutions are in place, but are they working?

In Greensboro, Chef Kris Reid and other employees at Liberty Oak Restaurant & Bar say they've noticed a decrease in panhandlers since the City set new panhandling rules in place last year.

MORE: Here's a Break Down of Greensboro's New Panhandling Rules

"We’ve definitely noticed a decrease and we’ve definitely seen more bicycle cops riding around and that probably helps," Reid shared. "The city has definitely made an effort, it seems like, on our side, to reduce the amount of panhandlers that we do see around."

Among the rules, panhandlers can't ask for money in certain public lots and decks, neither can they block sidewalks or traffic.

"A lot of times people will didn’t want to come downtown because that’s all you would get, when you get out your car in the parking deck or walking down the street, just everyone asking you for money or something else," Reid added.

In Winston-Salem, police say they plan to add more officers to the downtown patrol team, work with the justice system and create outreach programs to prevent aggressive panhandling. Wednesday, the department shared they've had to increase their presence in areas where panhandling is a problem, like the Campbell Transit Center and wherever there's a lot of foot traffic.

RELATED: 'Bees Go Where the Flowers Are.' Aggressive Panhandlers are a Problem: Winston-Salem Police

"In the event that you are solicited, politely decline and continue on with your business. As soon as you are where you feel that you can easily report it to the police, I encourage you to do so," Sgt. Langdon shared.