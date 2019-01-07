WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash will partner with its host city in a July 4 celebration with a game, fireworks, live music and more on Thursday.

BB&T Ballpark opens at 4:30 p.m. to give fans access to the Foothills Brewpen and Kids Zone in the outfield. Pregame festivities include a show from local band Time Sawyer along with food trucks, free balloon animals and patriotic tattoos.

The Dash take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at 6:30. The city's Fourth of July fireworks show will be after the game.

Tickets are still available, but the game is expected to sell out. For tickets, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com. Last year, a record-setting 9,011 fans came to the July 4 game.

