WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem teen and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with several horses being shot near Muddy Creek Greenway last weekend.
A search warrant for Alonzo Cross' home was served by Winston-Salem police on Wednesday. Police found two shotguns, three rifles, a handgun and various ammunition at Cross' home on Ogburn Ave. All of the guns were reported stolen.
Cross, 19, was charged with three counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. He's being held under a $60,000 bond at Forsyth County Detention Center pending a Friday, May 18 court date.
Three 15-year-old boys were also taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Firearm on Wednesday. The boys are being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center and have a Thursday court date. Police say no more suspects are being pursued.
Last Saturday, May 12, police got a report of several cars speeding on the greenway and found horses had been shot at a nearby pasture. Police also found numerous shell casings.
One of the horses, Jelly (pictured below), died from the shooting.
(Photo courtesy Wendy Weeks)
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
