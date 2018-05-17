WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Winston-Salem teen and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with several horses being shot near Muddy Creek Greenway last weekend.

A search warrant for Alonzo Cross' home was served by Winston-Salem police on Wednesday. Police found two shotguns, three rifles, a handgun and various ammunition at Cross' home on Ogburn Ave. All of the guns were reported stolen.

RELATED | Reward of Thousands Offered for Info in Winston-Salem Horse Shooting

Cross, 19, was charged with three counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. He's being held under a $60,000 bond at Forsyth County Detention Center pending a Friday, May 18 court date.

Three 15-year-old boys were also taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Firearm on Wednesday. The boys are being held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center and have a Thursday court date. Police say no more suspects are being pursued.

Last Saturday, May 12, police got a report of several cars speeding on the greenway and found horses had been shot at a nearby pasture. Police also found numerous shell casings.

One of the horses, Jelly (pictured below), died from the shooting.

Jelly, the horse that was killed Saturday in Winston-Salem.

(Photo courtesy Wendy Weeks)

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY