WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Rohan Kapileshwari, a senior at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, will be a contestant on Teen Jeopardy Tuesday night. While he couldn't tell us if he won yet, he did tell us about the once in a lifetime experience.

Teen Jeopardy airs every night this week at 7:30 p.m., right here on WFMY News 2.

We also got in on the fun and put our Jeopardy knowledge to the test.

