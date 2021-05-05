Winston-Salem police investigate 3 separate shootings in the span of 6 hours

The shootings happened on Tuesday. In each case, police say they expect the victims to survive, but no arrests have been made at this time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said three people were shot in three separate shootings spanning a 6-hour window Tuesday.

First Shooting

The first shooting happened on Piedmont Circle around 3:30 pm.

Investigators say a man and woman were fighting when the suspect came up and tried to intervene.

The suspect, who the victims reportedly did not know, then shot the man in the face and took off in a silver SUV-type car.

The man shot is in serious but stable condition.

Second Shooting

Just a few hours later, police were called to shooting on Patterson Ave.

A man, who showed up at the hospital, said he was standing in the Hot Dog City parking lot just before 9 p.m. when he heard gunshots.

He took off and while running away, realized he had been shot in the thigh.

At last check, the man was in stable condition at the hospital.

No suspect information in this shooting was released.

Third Shooting

The third shooting in Winston-Salem happened around 9:20 p.m. on Liberty Street.

A man told police he was leaving a gas station when someone in another car started firing.

A woman in the passenger seat of his car was shot twice in the leg and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Neither the man driving nor the woman shot could describe the suspect who was shooting.

At this time no arrests have been made in any of the Tuesday shootings.