Winston-Salem police investigating tower attacks at Truth Radio station

Two towers were reported vandalized at the Truth Radio Station in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two towers were destroyed in Winston-Salem Wednesday, officials say.

Winston-Salem police said the towers were reported vandalized at the Truth Radio Station.

Truth Radio Station staff members posted on Twitter their service is temporarily down due to vandalism.

Police also said the FBI is aware of the situation as this investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

