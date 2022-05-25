Winston-Salem town hall addresses youth violence

District Attorney Jim O'Neill says juveniles have been involved in shootings around the community, including a recent shooting at Hanes Mall.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City and county leaders met at a Winston-Salem town hall Wednesday, seeking solutions to violence involving kids and teens.

Law enforcement across the Triad said violence among teens has been high during this school year.

Stopping teen violence became a focus of the town hall as leaders and the community tried to figure out what more can be done.

Those city and county officials addressed the crowd a day after 19 children died in a Texas school shooting.

Some wanted to know how Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is protecting its students.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said schools have just one point of entry. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said he has 40 school resource officers at middle and high schools. There are none at WSFCS elementary schools.

"We need SROS in every school in this county," Kimbrough said.

Keeping kids safe doesn't just stop at the school.

District Attorney Jim O'Neil said juveniles have been involved in shootings around the community.

"There's not a person up on this panel that would disagree with me on this. We are all worried about the summer," O'Neil said.

Kimbrough said whether it be more SROs or programs to combat violence, it all requires money.

"I am willing to give up what I've got to make this work, but I need yall to put pressure on where it needs to be put. The pressure doesn't need to be on us, it needs to be on the people who control the money," Kimbrough said.

The town hall ended with plans to hold more meetings and spread information about youth programs.