Winston-Salem Transit Authority continues to face operator shortage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Transit Authority is still faced with an operator shortage that was originally announced back in September last year.

Transit authority officials said service on Route 100 has been suspended Sunday.

Officials said back in September they were searching for people to fill vacancies and suspended night service for 14 routes.

“We continue to seek candidates to fill the open positions we have for operators; which is our greatest need,” WSTA general manager Donna Woodson said in September last year.

