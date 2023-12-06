Winston-Salem Transit Authority loses 4 employees because they, 'don't feel safe'

Employees and riders at the Winston-Salem Transit Authority say they 'don’t feel safe.'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Employees and riders at the Winston-Salem Transit Authority don’t feel safe.

Staff members say they’ve seen an increase in non-transit activities that present concerns for safety and security like substance abuse, loitering, and in some cases, altercations.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority says they are having issues in a few different areas.

When it comes to non-transit activities, they say there has been an increase in loitering, use of illegal substances, restroom facility abuse along with verbal and physical altercations.

General Manager, Donna Woodson addressed the public safety committee Monday.

She said the facility is seeing a rise in these issues, mainly from people who do utilize the bus system.

Woodson said her employees and riders have complained to her saying people are sleeping outside and they don’t feel safe walking in and out of work.

"For a manager to hear that employees don’t feel safe, that is a problem for me, because safety is number one. Everybody needs money. Everybody needs that. That’s a guarantee. But you can’t spend money if you aren't here to spend it," Woodson said.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority also says they have to close their bathrooms down twice a month because toilets won't flush due to needles and other things in the pipes.

Recently, a crew had to go underground to replace pipes.

As far as the alterations are concerned, the transit facility says they only have two security officers, and it's hard for them to manage an entire facility.

Some of the proposed enhancements include:

Replacing and modernizing badge readers around the facility.

Installing metal detectors at the public entrance and increasing officer presence including contracted officers who have the authority to make an arrest.

Right now, the facility has a K-9 unit rotation which brings in K-9s at any given moment for a random search. WSTA said they have seen positive effects from that already.

WSTA also wants to update and implement the transportation Center code of conduct along with operational change and lessening the window the public is allowed to access the facility.

Current hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. WSTA wants to change that to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The next steps include the transit authority preparing to bring a revision of the code of conduct to the board, in August.

In the fall of 2023, they hope to get metal detectors if it’s approved.

Funding for this will come from the proposed FY 2024 budget which includes funds for security enhancements.

