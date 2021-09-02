Winston-Salem Transit Authority offering rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Rides are only being offered to Forsyth County residents and you must book your appointment with your vaccine provider separately.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County announced Tuesday Forsyth County Public Health is partnering with the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) to help give rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“Transportation should not be a barrier to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” a Forsyth County spokesperson said.

WSTA is giving the free rides to Forsyth County residents who need it.

The service is offered for COVID-19 appointments at any vaccination site.

Residents should call at least 24 to 48 hours before their scheduled appointment when possible.

Forsyth County officials said if the resident has an appointment card, it will be helpful to the driver.

According to Forsyth County, drivers cannot wait on residents during appointments. Return trips are scheduled for one-hour after drop-off at the vaccination site.

The county said residents will be picked up at their home and returned to their home while demand for the service is limited.

While making the appointment, WSTA staff will ask for the resident’s name, address, phone number, vaccine site, date and time of appointment and if are they need help walking or are in a wheelchair.

They may ask other questions, like age, to ensure they are in the current priority group that qualifies for vaccination.

Forsyth County residents in need of transportation to a vaccine appointment can call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.