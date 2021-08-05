Winston-Salem Transit Authority to temporarily suspend route due to bus driver shortage impacting college students

It will impact students with Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, UNC School of the Arts and Forsyth Technical Community College.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Transit Authority said it will temporarily suspend WSTA Route 100 due to a shortage of bus drivers.

They said Route 100 will be suspended on Friday, Aug. 6, from 3:30 to 10 p.m. The route travels from Union Station to Silas Creek Parkway. It will impact students with Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, UNC School of the Arts and Forsyth Technical Community College.

The general manager said Route 100 has the fewest daily passengers.

“We are working aggressively to hire more operators,” Donna Woodson, WSTA general manager said, “But the competition for people who have a commercial driver’s license is high. This is the first time WSTA has been forced to reduced service due to a lack of drivers. It is a sign of the ongoing labor shortages experienced by many employers.