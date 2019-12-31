WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem University Police Chief, Patricia Norris will retire Tuesday after a career spanning over forty years in law enforcement.

Norris, a native of Winston-Salem and 1994 graduate of WSSU, first served as the City’s police chief and retired in 2008.

She then joined the ranks of WSSU Police Department serving as police chief.

News of her retirement came earlier in December where the university plans also made the announcement to rename its Police and Public Safety building in her honor. Norri's husband, Robert, made a secret donation in her name to secure the name change.

According to the university's website, WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson said Norris transformed the campus. "Under her leadership, she has been able to get students to think about policing in a different way," said Robinson

The surprise bought the police chief to tears. "It’s not too often that I don’t have something to say," she said.

"When I got here and started working with the students, it was such a joy. From move-in day to graduation, the whole process is an experience. When you see the green freshmen come to campus and go through graduation and see the transformation that takes place for the students, it is so gratifying. When they leave WSSU, they are ready to take on the world."

