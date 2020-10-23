The city of Winston-Salem’s assistant manager Damon Dequenne said it’s regrettable the parade won’t be held.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem announced Friday they won’t hold their annual Veterans Day Parade due to the coronavirus, according to city officials.

“Under the state’s phase 3 guidelines, outdoor mass gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, which prevents the city from issuing a parade permit,” said assistant manager for the city Damon Dequenne.

Dequenne said it’s regrettable the parade won’t be held but said the best way to honor veterans this year is to take steps to keep them healthy.

“Many of our veterans are elderly and are high-risk. We have to protect the health of the public at large,” he said.

Families are encouraged to celebrate veterans by posting a photo on their social media accounts with the hashtag #WSLovesVets.

The city will repost one a day on its social media accounts in November.

City officials are asking you include the veteran’s name, rank, military branch and years of service.

The Winston-Salem Jaycees, who organize the annual holiday parade in early December are planning to hold a unique “reverse” parade this year and will soon release details.

