Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year

Rally Up Winston-Salem prayed for student safety as children head back to the classroom.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year.

Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations.

The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement, and prayers.

The organization’s president said its important al students know they have someone there for them.

“We want to touch all of our children, not just ones in title I schools, we want to touch the children holistically in its entirety.”

