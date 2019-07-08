FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A series of miscommunications and a false report lead to a Walmart being evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Winston-Salem Police said they responded to a report of "unknown trouble" at the Walmart store located on East Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. Customers and employees were evacuated after there were claims that a gunman was inside the store.

A police investigation revealed the person who reported the gunman suffers from "cognitive issues." Police said the woman told customers in the parking lot someone was trying to harm her. This started a chain of events that lead to employees and customers calling the police and reporting a gunman.



Police didn't find anyone with a gun or weapon and thankfully no one was harmed.

