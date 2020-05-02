WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shoppers and employees are okay after the Walmart on Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem was evacuated around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to the store because a man was walking the aisles with a bow and arrow, later determined to be a youth size compound bow, and talking "nonsensically."

Officers were able to take the man into custody without force. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

According to a police report, store employees voluntarily evacuated everyone while this was happening. No one was hurt and the man did not shoot the bow and arrow at anyone.

