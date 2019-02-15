Winston-Salem Firefighters say a gas leak at the Walmart on Kester Mill Road is now under control.

Fire officials say a pharmacy worker smelled an odor in the store and called 911 a little before 7 p.m.

Police, fire, and HAZMAT crews arrived, and shoppers were evacuated.

A Battalion Chief says the source of the gas leak turned out to be a leaky HVAC system on the roof. Piedmont Natural Gas is now taking care of the problem.

HAZMAT made sure everything was safe on the inside of the store, and shoppers were allowed back in about 2 hours later.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.