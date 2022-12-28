Road closure in Winston-Salem after water main break

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police.
The roadway will remain closed while the freezing temperatures continue make them a hazard.
Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.