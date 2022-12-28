Road closure in Winston-Salem after water main break

There is no estimated time for the length of the road closure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police.

The roadway will remain closed while the freezing temperatures continue make them a hazard.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ISSUE: The eastbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway between Miller St. and Lockland Ave. in Winston Salem are completely closed to traffic due to a water main break. The freezing temps. could make road conditions dangerous. Avoid the area on your commute this morning. pic.twitter.com/3J4263CvZz — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) December 28, 2022

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.