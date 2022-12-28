x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Road closure in Winston-Salem after water main break

There is no estimated time for the length of the road closure.

More Videos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police.

The roadway will remain closed while the freezing temperatures continue make them a hazard. 

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out