WATCH LIVE: Winston-Salem officials address Weaver fire during public safety briefing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every month, Winston-Salem officials hold a public safety news conference. On Wednesday, they discussed the recent Weaver plant fire that displaced thousands of people for a few days. There's now a hotline evacuees can call to get their hotel bills reimbursed.
Winston-Salem police also addressed other topics including, winter weather driving safety, community support during cold weather, and the police department's newest K-9 named Luigi.
You can watch the full briefing on our YouTube channel.