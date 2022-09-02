x
WATCH LIVE: Winston-Salem officials address Weaver fire during public safety briefing

There's now a hotline that evacuees can call to get hotel bills reimbursed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every month, Winston-Salem officials hold a public safety news conference. On Wednesday, they discussed the recent Weaver plant fire that displaced thousands of people for a few days. There's now a hotline evacuees can call to get their hotel bills reimbursed. 

Winston-Salem police also addressed other topics including, winter weather driving safety, community support during cold weather, and the police department's newest K-9 named Luigi. 

You can watch the full briefing on our YouTube channel.

 

