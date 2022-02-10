Winston-Salem road closed after tree falls on car

Police say West Academy Street will be closed Thursday morning while they clean up. No one was injured when the tree fell.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police closed down part of West Academy Street early Thursday morning after a tree fell and hit a passing car.

The tree fell just before 3 a.m. bringing down power lines and landing on a car driving by.

While the tree did hit power lines, none of the electric companies that service Forsyth Co. are reporting any power outages.

While crews remove the tree, West Academy Street is closed near Lockland Avenue.

Officials have not said how long the closure will last.