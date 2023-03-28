Woman dead after hit by car in Winston-Salem

The crash happened on March 17 and she died from her injuries Tuesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman has died from her injuries Tuesday after she was hit by a car on March 17th, according to police.

Around 4:55 a.m. on Friday, March 17, Winston-Salem police found 62-year-old Lue Karen Pate laying in the road after being hit by a car. She was taken to the hospital suffering serious injuries.

Information obtained at the scene determined that Pate tried to cross North Liberty Street in a dimly lit area, outside of a crosswalk, for unknown reasons at this time.

The car was going South on North Liberty Street as Pate was trying to cross the street when she was hit.

