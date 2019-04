WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say a previously missing 38-year-old woman has returned home and is fine.

Police reported Monday afternoon that Monica N. Powanda is in good health. Powanda had been missing since Friday afternoon.

