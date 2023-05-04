Woman shot while inside her apartment in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside her home on the 500 block of Brandemere Court in Winston-Salem, police say.
Officers responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. Monday.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Irene Kuriackose.
Officers said she is being treated for an injury to her legs.
The investigation reveals that she was sitting inside her apartment when she was shot by what appears to be a stray bullet.
This investigation is ongoing.
