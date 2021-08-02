Winston-Salem woman stabbed walking to car, police say

Officers say the suspect stabbed the 22-year-old woman and then rammed a car the victim was inside Sunday night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was stabbed while walking to a car Sunday night in Winston-Salem according to police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 17th Street around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old Ladeja Hackett walked from her home to a friend's car with her daughter when she was attacked by the suspect.

Police say the suspect stabbed Hackett in the head and shoulder area.

Hackett was able to get into her friend's car but before leaving the suspect rammed the car with Hackett inside.

No one inside the car was injured and police say Hackett's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police say the suspect and victim did know each other but no other information about the suspect was released.