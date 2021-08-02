Winston-Salem woman stabbed walking to car, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was stabbed while walking to a car Sunday night in Winston-Salem according to police.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 17th Street around 6:15 p.m.
Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old Ladeja Hackett walked from her home to a friend's car with her daughter when she was attacked by the suspect.
Police say the suspect stabbed Hackett in the head and shoulder area.
Hackett was able to get into her friend's car but before leaving the suspect rammed the car with Hackett inside.
No one inside the car was injured and police say Hackett's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police say the suspect and victim did know each other but no other information about the suspect was released.
The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.