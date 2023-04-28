Triad woman featured on Wheel of Fortune!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Guess what?
Another North Carolinan is being featured on a TV game show.
Treva Sharpe, of Winston Salem, will appears as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune Friday night.
"I love Wheel of Fortune," she said.
Anyone who knows Sharpe knows not to bug her when her show comes on.
"Don't call me between 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. because I'm watching Wheel of Fortune," she shared.
She's having a watch party with friends and family so they can see how she did!
