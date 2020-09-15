Lucky ticket! Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A lucky Winston-Salem woman won big off a $10 scratch-off ticket!
Angelia Bates won $1 million after buying a Carolina Black Millionaire Edition ticket from Three Brothers By-Lo on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,503 after required state and federal tax withholdings.
Carolina Black Millionaire Edition launched this month with five top prizes of $1 million. Three top prizes have yet to be won.
OTHER STORIES
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775