RALEIGH, N.C. — Betzi Rivera of Winston-Salem said it was a split-second decision while pumping gas that resulted in her winning a $200,000 lottery prize!

“I don’t normally play the lottery,” Rivera said. “I just randomly decided to get a ticket.”

The fast foot employee bought the $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off ticket at the BP on Church Street in Concord.

“My heart dropped when I saw what I won,” Rivera said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Rivera claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, she took home over $141,000. She plans to invest the money, but said she might treat herself to a new Apple Watch.

Congrats, Betzi!

