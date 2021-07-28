Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education to vote on mask policy

The CDC recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education will meet Wednesday night to vote on a mask policy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on Tuesday recommending even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Guilford County Schools announced Tuesday night they voted in favor of the mask mandate requirement for everyone on campus. However, to mandate makes for everyone on campus but they plan to revisit that policy every ten weeks.