Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Northwest Middle School bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police said bus #467 was carrying six students on board at the time of the crash. No students were injured in the crash, as the bus collided with an SUV at the intersection of University Parkway and Stanleyville Manor Avenue.
The bus hit the SUV while turning resulting in $1,000 in damage to both vehicles. Neither of the drivers was injured in the crash.
Police are still investigating.