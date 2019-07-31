WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Before students head back to the classroom, school staff are getting ready in case of an emergency during the school year.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools principals, assistant principals, and district administrative staff will work with the county Office of Emergency Management for an exercise crisis drill Wednesday.

The training is covered by a FEMA Complex Coordinated Terrorism Attack Regional Grant, secured by the Office of Emergency Management.

The purpose of the simulated drill is to improve the district's emergency response and revamp any crisis plans in need. More than 250 district leaders will go through the training as part of their annual summer leadership conference.

Representatives from Forsyth County EMS and fire, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Winston-Salem Police and Fire, and Kernersville Police and Fire will also go through the training.

The Olson Group, a leading provider for emergency management services will conduct the drill. The Olson Group has provided training in more than 30 states and various schools like Rutgers, Boston College, and Harvard.

