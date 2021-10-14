Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools holds student well-being forum

The sixth gun found at a WS/FCS this school year was recovered at Reynolds High School Thursday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Another gun was found at a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Thursday, this one was loaded.

A Reynolds High School student is in custody. It unfolded at the same time a teenager appeared in court, following the deadly shooting of a Mount Tabor High School student.

Attorneys said a feud between the 15-year-old suspect and the fellow classmate he's accused of killing went back months.

In the evening, the community came together hoping to stop violence in schools before it starts. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools held their first forum to teach parents how to help their struggling kids.

"To hear about all of what's going on is overwhelming," Yolanda Dickerson said.

Dickerson is one of several parents who came to the forum to talk with mental health experts and the district about coping strategies for students and their families.

"A lot of it was about reassuring parents that the school is safe," Andy Hagler said.

Hagler is the Executive Director of the Mental Health Association of Forsyth County and moderated the event. There, parents learned about available mental health resources and warning signs that children may be struggling.

"Parents always want to be aware of changes in behavior," Dr. Nannett Funderburk, a psychotherapist said.

She said those warning signs could look like a student being more withdrawn, hanging with a new group of friends or missing school when they normally would not.

She said parents should be ready to step in, especially if those changes seem dangerous.

"That is not the time to leave it up to your child on what to do. You want to be directive at that moment," Funderburk said.

Dickerson, who is also a substitute teacher for the district, walked away more informed and at ease.

"I know that we will at some point in time, within the very near future, work out whatever this is that's going on with our students," Dickerson said.