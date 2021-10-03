Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools increases in-person learning for students

The plan reduces the number of cohorts at WS/FCS high schools using a four cohort model to two cohorts beginning Monday, April 12.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved a recommendation to allow for students to have more opportunities for in-person learning.

Students at East Forsyth, Glenn, North Forsyth, Parkland, Reagan, Reynolds, Mount Tabor and West Forsyth currently attend classes in four cohorts. The reduction will increase more days of in-person learning at the schools.

“I have said all along most students learn best at school. This is an effort to continue safely bringing back as many students as possible. We first needed to see just how many middle and high school students were going to return. Now that we have a grasp of those numbers, we have used them to balance distancing guidelines and available space. Time is of the essence as we continue to meet the needs of our students,” said Superintendent Tricia McManus.

The board also decided to adjust cohorts at Clemmons Middle School from four to two. The district said the remaining four cohort middle schools need to remain as four cohorts to adhere to spacing guidelines.

The middle schools operating with four cohorts are Jefferson, Meadowlark and Southeast.