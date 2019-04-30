WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The teacher rally in Raleigh Wednesday has closed school districts across the state, leaving some students without access free breakfast and lunch they normally get when school is in session.

To make sure students can eat on Wednesday, 16 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools across the district will serve lunch.

Here's a list of locations where W-S/FCS students under 18 can get a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Any student can eat at any school.

Bolton Elementary 1250 Bolton Street, Winston-Salem

Carver High School 3545 Carver School Road Winston-Salem

Cook Literacy Model 920 11th Street NW, Winston-Salem

Easton Elementary 734 E. Clemmonsville Circle, Winston-Salem

Forest Park Elementary 2019 Milford Street, Winston-Salem

Gibson Elementary 2020 Walker Road, Winston-Salem

Hall Woodward Elementary 125 Nicholson Road, Winston-Salem

John F Kennedy High 890 E. 11th Street, Winston-Salem

Kernersville Elementary 512 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville

Kimberley Park Elementary 1701 N. Cherry Street, Winston-Salem

Main Street Academy 2700 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem

Mineral Springs Elementary 4527 Ogburn Avenue, Winston-Salem

Old Town Elementary 3930 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

Petree Elementary 3815 Old Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem

Smith Farm Elementary 4250 Johnny Knoll Lane, Winston-Salem

Speas Global Elementary 2000 W. Polo Road, Winston-Salem

