WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- With temperatures steadily rising and summer on the way, there's great news for Winston-Salem locals!

On Friday, May 25, Mayor Allen along with members of the City Council, will take place in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new 'Winston Waterworks' aquatic park.

Free beach towels will be giving out at the ceremony while supplies last.

Following the ceremony, the park will open its doors for the first time until 3:00 p.m.

The park will also be open each day of Memorial Day weekend (May 26- 28).

The new water park includes a pool, lazy river, spray ground, water slides, changing rooms, concessions area and more.

The aquatic park was built with $5 million in bonds which voters approved in the November 2014 bond referendum.

