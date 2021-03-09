Guns Down, Lives Up | Winston-Salem community calls for end to gun violence following Mt. Tabor shooting

Community members came together in Winston-Salem Saturday for an event to end gun violence, following the shooting of a student at Mt. Tabor High School Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was from a previous story on the shooting of Mt. Tabor High student William Miller Jr.

Community members gathered Saturday for a rally to end gun violence in Winston-Salem after the Mt. Tabor High School shooting left one student dead.

There was emotional testimony from students, law enforcement, and other community members. Some who spoke said there need to be more activities outside of school to keep children away from gangs and potentially chaotic homes.

One of the event organizers, Olivia Moore, says that even though she isn't an Mt. Tabor student, the shooting affects all students.

"I'm not outside of this situation, because on Monday I have to walk inside of a school, on Monday I have to sit inside of a classroom, on Monday I have to walk inside of halls."

Moore says they wanted to allow multiple voices to speak today but also remember the victim, William Miller Jr.

Multiple organizations help bring the event together, but people there said it will take collective action for change to happen.

"We need more than separate organizations all working privately nine to five," said Eden Williamson. "We need this 24/7. We need it all the time or nothings going to change because these shootings happen when nobody's there."

Others said there need to be more activities outside of the school to keep children away from gangs and violence.