'We’re ready for anything' | Plows, towing companies, utility workers gear up for winter storm

Plows, tow trucks, and electric companies are working around the clock to make sure the Triad is ready for the winter storm coming this weekend.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews across the Triad are getting ready for the big winter storm heading our way this weekend.

From getting plows on city trucks to making sure electric crews are ready to restore power after any possible outages, the preparations are happening now.

City crews in Winston-Salem spent the day installing plows on the trucks and making sure the salt and brine are stocked.

"We feel good about our ability to go ahead and get the equipment on the road," said Randy Britton with the city.

Trucks hit the roads to brine overpasses and bridges Thursday. That process will continue for the downtown area into Friday morning. It's an all-hands-on-deck effort as staffing shortages make the operation more complex.

"Utilities and sanitation and we're saying, 'Guys we need your assistance, we think we're gonna have some bad weather this weekend, we need your assistance to go ahead and occupy to operate the equipment,'" he said.

The @CityofWS is installing plows on their trucks today ahead of the winter storm this weekend. Some trucks are out right now putting brine down on the overpasses and bridges.



The city says if there's not enough snow to plow (2 inches+) they have salt ready to go @WFMY pic.twitter.com/UJwlekX0Qo — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) January 13, 2022

Roads will also be slick, and while the main message is 'stay home unless you absolutely have to go out,' towing companies will be ready if you get into a slippery situation.

Brandon Ruckh works for Horn's Garage in Winston-Salem. Ruckh said they have 14 trucks that will be ready with a full staff to respond if drivers need help.

"Light-duty to heavy-duty, so we’re ready for anything," he said.

Ruckh said if you can stay home, you should avoid getting into any trouble on the road.

"A lot of times we just get cars that run off the road, they can’t pass through the snow, drivers that don’t know how to drive in the snow and ice more or less," he said, "We do a lot of abandon vehicles as well when they do plow the roads because some drivers cannot actually get to the shoulder, they stop where they stop and a lot of times they abandon their vehicles instead of staying with them and waiting for help to arrive. That’s one thing I stress is don’t leave your vehicle. Stay with it if at all possible."

He's unsure just how busy the towing company will be, but Ruckh said they're fortunate to not be suffering from a driver shortage right now, so they can have a driver in all of their trucks if need be.

"We’re just waiting to see what happens more or less, we don’t want to jump the gun but we also want to be vigilant if it does happen," he said.

For those that need to venture out of the house for work or necessities, Ruckh has driving advice.

"Start slow, break slow, take your time, it’s not a race. If you do start to slide, do not steer in the other direction, steer in the direction of the skid that way once you do regain traction you don’t have to overcorrect and possibly cause a collision," he said.

Duke Energy said its monitoring the forecast and potential impacts to the Triad. Duke said it will be relying on local crews to serve customers in the immediate area because the state as a whole will be impacted.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said if power outages occur, they'll reevaluate the need to bring in additional resources from out of state, which can happen quickly if needed.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said in the days leading up to the storm, crews will be finishing routine work so they can focus entirely on the storm this weekend.