Winter Storm | Live team coverage

PTI Airport is reporting flight cancellations for some airlines Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow. Sleet. Ice. WFMY News 2 is tracking it all Sunday across the Piedmont Triad. We'll bring you the latest updates on weather conditions, roads, and power outages in our area.

The quick notes:

Most of the Triad is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow, sleet, and ice.

Ice could create widespread outages.

PTI Airport is beginning to report flight cancellations.

Duke Energy is not reporting widespread outages at this time.

NCDOT is not reporting any major road incidents at this time.

Find a list of closings in our area here.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Check this section for updates from our field crews, viewer-submitted content, and conditions across the Triad.

23 arrivals canceled as of this report

28 departures canceled as of this report

“The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “However, airlines may cancel flights because of the winter storm’s system-wide impacts to the East Coast.”

7:00 a.m. -- Here's what 911 centers across the Triad are reporting.

Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet

Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads

Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas

Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads

Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems

Randolph – Steady snow

Rockingham – No winter weather yet

Stokes – No winter weather yet

Surry – Steady snow, ground is covered

6:45 a.m. -- Check out the snow coming down in Winston-Salem! Our photojournalist Brian Hall shared this video on Twitter.

