x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Winter Storm | Live team coverage

PTI Airport is reporting flight cancellations for some airlines Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow. Sleet. Ice. WFMY News 2 is tracking it all Sunday across the Piedmont Triad. We'll bring you the latest updates on weather conditions, roads, and power outages in our area. 

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can watch our live team coverage. 

The quick notes: 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022

Check this section for updates from our field crews, viewer-submitted content, and conditions across the Triad. 

7:05 a.m. -- Flights are beginning to get canceled at PTI Airport.

  • 23 arrivals canceled as of this report 
  • 28 departures canceled as of this report 

“The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “However, airlines may cancel flights because of the winter storm’s system-wide impacts to the East Coast.”

7:00 a.m. -- Here's what 911 centers across the Triad are reporting. 

  • Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet
  • Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads
  • Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas
  • Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads
  • Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems
  • Randolph – Steady snow
  • Rockingham – No winter weather yet 
  • Stokes – No winter weather yet
  • Surry – Steady snow, ground is covered 

6:45 a.m. -- Check out the snow coming down in Winston-Salem! Our photojournalist Brian Hall shared this video on Twitter. 

CHECK POWER OUTAGES

FOLLOW OUR WEATHER TEAM

DOWNLOAD IT!

Download the WFMY News 2 App: If your power or cable goes out, you'll still be able to connect online. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

For the latest weather conditions, text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

 Stay in the know. Sign up for the WFMY 'Let's Get 2 It' Newsletter 

Related Articles

In Other News

Triad businessmen sell sleds on Battleground Ave. ahead of winter storm