Winter Storm | Live team coverage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow. Sleet. Ice. WFMY News 2 is tracking it all Sunday across the Piedmont Triad. We'll bring you the latest updates on weather conditions, roads, and power outages in our area.
The quick notes:
- Most of the Triad is expected to get 2-4 inches of snow, sleet, and ice.
- Ice could create widespread outages.
- PTI Airport is beginning to report flight cancellations.
- Duke Energy is not reporting widespread outages at this time.
- NCDOT is not reporting any major road incidents at this time.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16, 2022
- 23 arrivals canceled as of this report
- 28 departures canceled as of this report
“The airport will remain open throughout this severe weather event,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “However, airlines may cancel flights because of the winter storm’s system-wide impacts to the East Coast.”
7:00 a.m. -- Here's what 911 centers across the Triad are reporting.
- Alamance – Light snow, no calls reporting any problems yet
- Davidson – Experiencing steady snow, beginning to stick to grass and roads
- Davie – Steady snow and windy, beginning to stick in grassy areas
- Forsyth – Snow starting to stick in parking lots/on roads
- Guilford – Steady snow, no calls reporting any problems
- Randolph – Steady snow
- Rockingham – No winter weather yet
- Stokes – No winter weather yet
- Surry – Steady snow, ground is covered
6:45 a.m. -- Check out the snow coming down in Winston-Salem! Our photojournalist Brian Hall shared this video on Twitter.
