Winter Weather Blog: Icy conditions hit the Piedmont Triad creating power outages, downed trees, slick roads

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rain is causing problems all across the Piedmont Triad. That includes icing on bridges, overpasses, on trees, power lines, cars, and decks.

The freezing rain will continue through the morning, and it may take a long while before our temperature rises above 32 degrees on Saturday.

11:17 a.m. - More trees down on Lawndale Ave. Drivers taking dangerous risks.

A driver taking a big risk and driving UNDER a fallen tree in Greensboro. I do not recommend this. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/LTpMUvdeIX — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) February 13, 2021

11:10 a.m. - Tree down across Abbott's Creek Rd. 50 yards from Intersection with Brown's Town Road.

11:00 a.m. - Massive tree blocks two lanes of New Garden

This is incredibly unsafe. Lights are out all over New Garden Rd. This is on the intersection between Highwoods and NG. Cars are just honking and going at their leisure. @WFMY @wfmyweather pic.twitter.com/MYDmJwr0Ck — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) February 13, 2021

10: 59 a.m. - Tree blocking Spencer Dixon Rd. in both direction.

From Eric Chilton...Tree blocking Spencer Dixon Rd in both directions near Northern Guilford High School. pic.twitter.com/KKyDkgKAtQ — Ed Matthews (@EdMatthews2) February 13, 2021

10:25 a.m. - Power lines down in Greensboro.

Video of the damage around Greensboro from the winter weather this morning @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6lBaQspr88 — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWFMY) February 13, 2021

It’s very stressful watching trees bend and wondering if they’re going to break and fall on your house.



A lot of people in the Triad have this feeling right now. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 13, 2021

10:15 a.m. - High Point vaccination clinic without power. If you have an appointment at the Guilford County Health Department COVID-19 clinic in High Point you should still show up, health officials said.

The Guilford Co. Health Dept. vaccine clinic in High Point is without power but generators are on the way. If you have an appointment, still show up. https://t.co/7WdKOkPe1a — Ria Andresen (@RiaAndresen) February 13, 2021

9:00 a.m. - Guilford County closes High Point COVID-19 testing site due to weather. Officials said all other county vaccination sites will remain open.

8:30 a.m. - More than 90,000 in NC wake up to power outages. Here is a county-by-county look for WFMY News 2's viewing region, last updated at 7:20 a.m.

Guilford County: 21,189 without power

Forsyth County: 6,772 without power

Alamance County: 68 without power

Rockingham County: 5,320 without power

Stokes County: 99 without power

More than 2,600 people are currently without power in High Point.

This really is a trees icing event. Roads are mostly just wet in and around the Triad this morning.



Biggest danger while driving, *and a serious one*, is threat of falling trees. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 13, 2021

9 AM-

Temperatures are creeping up slowly. We're at 32° in Greensboro now which can slow the freezing but we still need another degree. Elsewhere, most folks are at or just above freezing. Still a mess and will be for a while. pic.twitter.com/IqJUAt5ePj — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) February 13, 2021

7:30 a.m. - 'Hazardous' icy conditions cause car crashes, highway closure and power outages. Streets turned icy as light rain fell and temperatures dropped below freezing, according to the WFMY News 2 Weather Team.

All lanes of I-73 North are back open as of 6 a.m, according to NCDOT. This is near Exit 107-A, Bryan Blvd, Greensboro. The roads shut down around midnight due multiple crashes.