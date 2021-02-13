x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Winter Weather Blog: Icy conditions hit the Piedmont Triad creating power outages, downed trees, slick roads

The freezing rain will continue through the morning, and it may take a long while before our temperature rises above 32 degrees this afternoon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freezing rain is causing problems all across the Piedmont Triad. That includes icing on bridges, overpasses, on trees, power lines, cars, and decks.

The freezing rain will continue through the morning, and it may take a long while before our temperature rises above 32 degrees on Saturday.

11:17 a.m. - More trees down on Lawndale Ave. Drivers taking dangerous risks.

11:10 a.m. - Tree down across Abbott's Creek Rd. 50 yards from Intersection with Brown's Town Road.

Phyllis Townsend High Point.

11:00 a.m. - Massive tree blocks two lanes of New Garden

Credit: WFMY News 2

10: 59 a.m. - Tree blocking Spencer Dixon Rd. in both direction.

10:25 a.m. - Power lines down in Greensboro.

10:15 a.m. - High Point vaccination clinic without power. If you have an appointment at the Guilford County Health Department COVID-19 clinic in High Point you should still show up, health officials said.

RELATED: Ice delays the start of COVID-19 vaccine clinic in High Point

9:00 a.m. - Guilford County closes High Point COVID-19 testing site due to weather. Officials said all other county vaccination sites will remain open.

RELATED: High Point COVID-19 testing site closed due to weather, vaccination sites operating as normal

8:30 a.m. - More than 90,000 in NC wake up to power outages. Here is a county-by-county look for WFMY News 2's viewing region, last updated at 7:20 a.m.

Guilford County: 21,189 without power

Forsyth County: 6,772 without power

Alamance County: 68 without power 

Rockingham County: 5,320 without power

Stokes County: 99 without power

More than 2,600 people are currently without power in High Point.

RELATED: 90,000+ without power in North Carolina, according to Duke Energy

7:30 a.m. - 'Hazardous' icy conditions cause car crashes, highway closure and power outages. Streets turned icy as light rain fell and temperatures dropped below freezing, according to the WFMY News 2 Weather Team. 

All lanes of I-73 North are back open as of 6 a.m, according to NCDOT. This is near Exit 107-A, Bryan Blvd, Greensboro. The roads shut down around midnight due multiple crashes. 

RELATED: 'Hazardous' icy conditions cause car crashes, highway closure, and power outages