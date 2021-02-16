Winter weather could impact vaccinations in the Triad

Vaccine providers worry storms could slow down their shipments. Some are also making adjustments to appointment schedules as the Triad could see more ice.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad counties are keeping a close eye on winter weather across the country as vaccine shipments head our way.

Vaccine providers worry it could slow down their vaccine shipments. Some are also making adjustments to appointment schedules as we could see more ice later this week.

"What we would normally have scheduled for Thursday appointments, we're watching the weather and what we did was we took those appointments and we spread them out for Wednesday and Friday and Monday," Alamance County Health Director Tony Lo Guidice said.

Alamance County is one of several Triad Counties filling vaccine appointments for the week.

Guilford County booked 3,400 vaccine appointments in 20 minutes Tuesday.

Novant Health said last week's shipments were delayed due to an ice storm in Kentucky but doses still arrived in time without affecting appointments.

"Weather is always a challenge. We're looking at some events in Winston, specifically a Black History Month event at Winston Salem State University that we'll likely have to delay a bit because of the icy weather," Nikki Nissen said.

Lo Guidice said those doses would need to arrive by Wednesday to stay on track but there is a contingency in place.

We've been fortunate to get a sufficient amount of extra doses out of our previous vials so that buys us having a little more in storage at the current time," Lo Guidice said.

The rush for vaccines could get a lot bigger next week when teachers can start getting vaccinated as part of Phase 3.

"Having more eligible individuals doesn't mean more vaccine," Randolph County Public Health Director Susan Hayes said.

Hayes said they'll need more doses when that move happens. Counties can hold off on moving to the next phase.

"I don't know that we'll be able to get to those educators and school staff next week. Hopefully we will eventually be able to," Hayes said.

Alamance County's extra doses could also play a role as the state prepares to open vaccinations to teachers next week.

The Alamance County Health Department kept vaccinating people 75 and up for weeks after the state opened to people 65 and up.

Lo Guidice said the plan is to use the supply of 300 to 400 extra doses to start teacher vaccinations but said that will not be enough on its own.

"We keep waiting for more supply in the marketplace and hopefully being able to meet that demand," Lo Guidice said.