Winter Wonderlights returning to Greensboro Science Center this holiday season!

The event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 2.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on Winter Wonderlights last holiday season.

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Get ready for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center.

The event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Prices for regular admission range from $12 to $24. Children 2 and under get in free.

According to the Greensboro Science Center, combo tickets are new this year and are available, offering guests the option of general admission during the day and Winter Wonderlights admission the same night.

Visit the Greensboro Science Center’s website for more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.