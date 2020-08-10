Tickets for 'Winter Wonderlights' goes on sale soon

The Greensboro Science Center's 'Winter Wonderlights' will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland.

You can make your plans to get into the holiday spirit this Friday.

Tickets for the Greensboro Science Center's Winter Wonderlights go on sale starting Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Winter Wonderlights is a holiday light show designed by GES Events. It will transform most of the entire zoo with lights. The light installation will be complete by Oct. 29.

Tickets will cost between $12 - $24 per person. Kids two and younger can enter for free.