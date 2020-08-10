x
Tickets for 'Winter Wonderlights' goes on sale soon

The Greensboro Science Center's 'Winter Wonderlights' will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a separate event.

You can make your plans to get into the holiday spirit this Friday. 

Tickets for the Greensboro Science Center's Winter Wonderlights go on sale starting Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. 

Winter Wonderlights is a holiday light show designed by GES Events. It will transform most of the entire zoo with lights. The light installation will be complete by Oct. 29. 

Tickets will cost between $12 - $24 per person. Kids two and younger can enter for free. 

You can purchase the tickets here. 

