WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro for ice skating fun!

Join WFMY News 2 for Winterfest ice skating fun for all ages. $10 special on opening night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice running!

WFMY News 2 Winterfest returns to downtown Greensboro with fun for all ages and no experience is needed!

This year the rink is back in Greensboro’s Lebauer Park located at 208 North Davie Street.

Opening night is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a special opening night rate of $10, including skate rental! The normal rate will be $15.

People can rent ice skates (or bring their own), have hot chocolate, and have a great time with friends and family!