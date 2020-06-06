With curfew still in place, Greensboro businesses close doors early, protests cut short for the fifth day in a row

The streets may be empty after 8 p.m. but the message of the movement can still be heard loud and clear.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's 8 p.m. curfew cut short protests for the fifth day in a row. The city order also impacted downtown business.

It's the first Friday that protests have taken over downtown Greensboro - the fight for racial justice, far from over.

Throughout the week, the marches have continued, and voices have risen high above the streets. The message of the movement is reinforced by artists, whose works are displayed prominently on boarded-up businesses downtown.

"I heard someone say that the other day - it was a little kid and he said mom, I see all the artwork, it's like a museum!," said artist KaDora Simmons, "It made my heart - I mean it I'm telling you. It's making my heart smile because of all of the artwork and the minds and the pieces that are coming together for this cause."

Simmons says it took 20 different sketches to finally find her message.

"My heart said - this is the one that you need to do. On the mask, it's going to say, 'I can't breathe,' with 'again,' because this is the second time this thing has been going on."

Across the street, Don Harris says expressing his thoughts comes naturally - especially through art.

"My thoughts are that I'm hurt. Disappointed," Harris said, "It's going to say 'community' in bold, in another color it's going to say 'unity' - that part is going be standing out."