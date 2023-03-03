Without emergency federal dollars, Triad families adjusting to fewer SNAP benefits

As federal emergency allotments expire, SNAP households are adjusting to receiving fewer monthly benefits.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The federal government began providing additional emergency SNAP funds in March, 2020.

Those eligible received at least $95 in additional benefits each month.

Reidsville resident, Lisa May relies on SNAP benefits to keep her pantry full.

"The pandemic stamps helped immensely because with the prices of everything, everything is going up it's not just the food it's everything," said May.

Her saving grace this month, her last federal allotment.

Last week, more than $200 was stolen off her EBT card and spent at N&M Church Deli, in Brooklyn, NY.

This was not the first time her benefits were stolen.

In January, scammers withdrew $2.48, the last of her monthly benefits and that transaction also shows that the money was spent at the same New York Deli.

At the time, May though she had just used all of her January benefits.

She has now filed a report with the Caswell County Sheriff's office and ordered a replacement card.

However, the state will not reimburse the stolen benefits.

"I have been having like $323 for groceries this month I only get $95 because I will not be reimbursed for what was Scammed," said May.

Without the emergency allotment, The NC Department of Health and Human Services says the average daily SNAP benefit will drop from $8.12 per person to $5.45.

Greensboro Urban Ministry CEO Brian Hahn says they are already serving hundreds of families each month.

He expects that number to rise in the weeks to come.

"These are folks that are working, have income, they can cook, they can make these meals and so we are anticipating an increase," said Hahn.

May says the food she has been able to stock up on will be depleted without her February benefits.

Even with assistance from local pantries, she expects her already tight budget to be stretched even thinner.

"I'm not going to be able to even pretend that I'm going to be able to stock back up next month when I get my stamps. God only knows how much higher the prices will be between now and then," said May.

Officials encourage SNAP households to keep a close eye on their balance and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.